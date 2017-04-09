Baby delivered onboard a NEKRTC bus

Nursing staff of a private hospital helped a woman deliver a baby onboard a bus in Bhalki on Saturday. Karuna, 28, of Saigaon village, was pregnant with her first child. She was travelling with her husband to Bhalki in a North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation bus, a distance of around 20 km. When the bus was approaching the city, she complained of labour pain. Her husband told the driver, Bharat Waghe, to help them out. Mr. Waghe decided to drive directly to Kasturi hospital.
However, just when the bus approached the hospital gate, the pain intensified. The bus was stopped by the side of the road and someone alerted the hospital staff. A nurse and two paramedical staff from the hospital got into the bus. All the men got down and the baby was delivered in a few minutes. The mother and baby boy were admitted to the hospital later.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor