Baby delivered onboard a NEKRTC bus

Nursing staff of a private hospital helped a woman deliver a baby onboard a bus in Bhalki on Saturday. Karuna, 28, of Saigaon village, was pregnant with her first child. She was travelling with her husband to Bhalki in a North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation bus, a distance of around 20 km. When the bus was approaching the city, she complained of labour pain. Her husband told the driver, Bharat Waghe, to help them out. Mr. Waghe decided to drive directly to Kasturi hospital.

However, just when the bus approached the hospital gate, the pain intensified. The bus was stopped by the side of the road and someone alerted the hospital staff. A nurse and two paramedical staff from the hospital got into the bus. All the men got down and the baby was delivered in a few minutes. The mother and baby boy were admitted to the hospital later.