Baburao Chinchansur resigns from Legislative Council

March 20, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Basavaraj Horatti, a prominent BJP leader of the Koli-Kabbaliga community in the Kalyana Karnataka region, confirmed his resignation.

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislative Council candidate Baburao Chinchansur, a Koli (Kabbaliga) community leader from the Kalyana Karnataka region. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Baburao Chinchansur, a BJP leader from Kalyana Karnataka region, resigned from his post of Member of Legislative Council on Monday.

Basavaraj Horatti, chairman of the Council, confirmed his resignation.

“Mr. Chinchansur said he was looking for me for the last four days to submit his resignation. Today, he met me at my residence in Bengaluru and submitted his resignation. I accepted the resignation. It is his democratic right and I could not say no,” Mr. Horatti told The Hindu over phone.

This move of Mr. Chinchansur, a prominent leader of the Koli-Kabbaliga community in the Kalyana Karnataka region, triggered speculations about his next step. He had quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2018. He was viewed as one of the main leaders who played a crucial role in defeating veteran Congress leader, AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Speculations are rife that Mr. Chinchansur could join the Congress ahead of the imminent Assembly elections.

