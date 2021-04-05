Babu Jagjivan Ram’s services to weaker sections recalled

Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna and members of Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayantotsav Samiti after garlanding the statue of Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 114th birth anniversary in Kalaburagi on Monday.

KALABURAGI

05 April 2021 22:10 IST

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna recalled the services rendered by the former Deputy Prime Minister and leader of weaker sections who fought for a casteless society Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 114th birth anniversary on Monday.

Garlanding the statue of Dr. Jagjivan Ram at the public garden, Ms. Jyothsna called upon one and all to follow in the footsteps of Dr. Jagjivan Ram and strive to achieve the goals set by the late Dalit leader. She lauded the efforts of the leader to bring social and economic equality to the poor, the common man and the downtrodden.

Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayantotsav Samiti president Raju Wadekar, MLAs, Zilla Panchayat president Suvarna Malaji and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dileesh Sasi were among those who paid tributes to the leader. Elaborate ceremonies and processions were cancelled owing to the resurgence of COVID-19.

