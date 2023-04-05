Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti celebrated

April 05, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Belagavi

Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti was celebrated across the region on Wednesday. Celebrations were subdued due to the model code of conduct being in force in the State.

In Dharwad, officers paid tributes to the former Deputy Prime Minister late Jagjivan Ram. The 116th birth anniversary was also organised by various organisations and educational institutes.

Deputy Commissioner Gurudatt Hegde offered floral tributes to the portrait of Jagjivan Ram on his office premises.

Celebrations were organised at the University of Agricultural Sciences where Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) Vice-Chancellor C. Basavaraju spoke on the life and contribution of Jagjivan Ram.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Dr. Jagjivan Ram strived for human values with social justice in reforming modern India. They can be called as great social reformers of India.

“Babuji was the champion of the downtrodden and he worked hard to provide justice to the depressed and downtrodden class in society,” he said. As the Defence Minister, he inspired soldiers.

As Agriculture Minister, Babuji introduced reforms in the public distribution system, public procurement and maintenance of buffer stocks, he said.

UAS Vice-Chancellor P.L. Patil said that Babuji made significant contribution to agriculture development. He is rightly called the man who laid the foundation for Green Revolution, that made India self-sufficient in food production.

“As the Deputy Prime Minister, he brought in many reforms to bring positive changes in society,” he said.

Registrar P.S. Hugar, teachers, students and staff were present.

In Belagavi, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil inaugurated the celebrations. Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah, Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil, Additional Deputy Commissioner K.T. Shantala and others were present at the Babu Jagjivan Ram Garden where the celebrations were held.

Resource person Basavaraj Aravalli who spoke on the contribution of Babuji said that he had dedicated his whole life to the eradication of untouchability and other social evils.

“He handled all departments with efficiency and honesty. As the Labour Minister, he outlawed barter payment and introduced cash payment. As Civil Aviation Minister, he nationalised airlines and as Railway Minister, he strengthened the railway network and introduced systems and processes that streamlined the operations of the department,” he said.

Zilla Panchayat Planning Officer Gangadhar Divatar spoke about Babuji’s fight against untouchability. Social Welfare Department Additional Director B. Kallesh and others were present.