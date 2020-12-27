Bababudangiri shrine will soon be declared a Datta Peetha: Shobha Karandlaje

Hassan

27 December 2020 14:45 IST

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha member Shobha Karandlaje has exuded confidence that the Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah atop Bababudangiri in Chikkamgaluru taluk will soon be declared a Datta Peetha, a place of worship for the Hindus.

Speaking to presspersons in Chikkamgaluru on Sunday, Shobha Karandlaje said the shrine would become a Hindu place of worship as it had been in the case of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. “There are some legal hurdles. Legal experts are looking into them. It should become ours. I am hopeful it will be a reality soon”, she said.

The Member of Parliament is in Chikkamagaluru to take part in the three-day Datta Jayanti celebrations that began on Sunday. Women devotees celebrate Anasuya Jayanti and take out Sankeertana Yatre on the first day of the event.