Bababudangiri row: Move to form experts’ panel opposed

The constitution of a three-member committee to deliberate on the controversial cave shrine Bababudangiri in Chikkamagaluru district has not gone down well with the BJP leaders — who have been demanding that the shrine be declared a ‘Hindu place of worship’, and the hereditary administrator Syed Gouse Mohiuddin Shah Khadri.

Both have felt that the constitution of the committee was against the Supreme Court’s ruling, which in its March 27 order asked the government to settle title claims within six weeks.

However, the Komu Souharda Vedike, a petitioner in the issue, has welcomed the move citing that suggestions of the expert’s committee were “necessary” for the government to act.

The Supreme Court in its order on September 3, 2015 directed the State government to decide the title claims over the disputed cave shrine Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swami Dargah. As the government delayed in taking action for more than a year, Shah Khadri moved the Supreme Court, which asked the government to settle the issue within six weeks.

Following this order, the State government constituted a sub-committee headed by Law Minister T.B. Jayachandra. The committee felt the need for an expert committee and conveyed the same to the Cabinet, which in turn constituted the expert committee headed by H.N. Nagamohan Das, retired High Court judge. Noted historian S. Shettar and writer and professor at Kannada University, Hampi, Rahmath Tarikere are members of the panel.

The committee has been asked to deliberate on the Muzrai Commissioner’s report submitted to the Supreme Court, review the objections filed for the Commissioner’s report and listen to all parties after issuing notices. The committee, notified on July 13, 2017, has been given three months from the date of its first hearing to submit its report.

“As per the court’s ruling, the government should have resolved the issued by May 9 this year. There was no need for constituting another committee to look into the matter. We have filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against the State government for not resolving the issue within six weeks,” Mr. Shah Khadri told The Hindu.

His advocate Mohammed Ahmed said it was yet to come up for hearing.

Chikkamagaluru MLA and BJP leader C.T. Ravi has also opposed the committee stating that ‘atheists and critics of philosophy’ have been included in the committee. He said the government had not implemented the order of resolving the issue, and constituting a committee looked mischievous.

However, Shivasundar, vedike’s State committee member, said the forum had asked for constitution of the committee as the Cabinet required a basis to take a decision. “The experts’ committee would hear all parties and submit its recommendations, which the government may accept or reject,” he said.

However, the State government has defended the constitution of the panel. Mr. Jayachandra said the committee was necessary to hear all sides and give recommendation to the government. “The Cabinet sub-committee cannot hold hearings on a daily basis and sit through the hearings. We have formed the committee for this purpose. They will listen to all and make recommendations,” he said.

When his attention was drawn to BJP’s reaction that atheists were appointed to the committee, the Minister said the comment did not deserve a response.