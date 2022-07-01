Bababudangiri row: Cabinet to submit sub-committee’s report to HC

It also approves ₹5.568 crore for implementing Jal Jeevan Mission

The State Cabinet on Friday accepted its sub-committee’s report on religious practices at the Datta Peeta, a syncretic shrine at Bababudangiri in Chikkamagaluru district. This will be submitted to the High Court of Karnataka.

A Cabinet sub-committee headed by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy prepared the report.

In 2021, the High Court directed the State government to submit a report on conduct of religious practices at the syncretic shrine at Bababudangiri. The Karnataka High Court, in 2021, issued an order directing the State government to appoint a Hindu priest to Datta Peeta.

It had quashed a March 2018 order which permitted a Muslim priest to enter the sanctum of the shrine and distribute “teertha”, said Mr. Madhuswamy.

Mr. Madhuswamy told reporters that the government would file an affidavit before the High Court and submit the report. The Minister did not reveal the contents of the report and said it would be submitted to the High Court.

For safe drinking water

The Cabinet also approved ₹5,568 crore for implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in various habitations in different districts of the State. JJM is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural parts.

The JJM programme would also implement source sustainability measures as mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through grey water management, water conservation, rainwater harvesting.

The Cabinet approved ₹252 crore for construction of building of civil courts in various districts of the State.