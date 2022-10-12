Baba Ramdev to inaugurate Yajurveda Mahayajna tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

Noted Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev will inaugurate a three-day Yajurveda Mahayajna, which is scheduled to be held at Lakshmi Timmappa Temple in Borabanda village, Gurmitkal taluk of Yadgir district, from Friday, State in-charge of Patanjali Yogapitha Bhanwar Lal Arya has said.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday.

Mr. Arya said that Mahayanja is going to be held to create awareness about Yoga and Agnihotra among people and how it will help them to come out of any health issues by doing it.

He appealed to the general public to take part in the Mahayajna and practice it in their houses to destroy negative and unhealthy things and create a healthy atmosphere.

Mr. Arya said that prominent leaders and religious heads will participate in the three-day programme.

President of Arya Sabha in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Vithal Rao Arya, Narendra Rathod, Santosh, Chandrakanth, Anil Guruji, Jagadish and others were present.