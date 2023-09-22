B.A. exam results announced after students’ stir

September 22, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - MYSURU

All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) on Friday said it’s a victory for the students’ as the University of Mysore has released the BA first and second semester examination results of the Government Women’s Degree College, Hassan for the year 2020-21.

On Thursday, the students staged a protest under the banner of AIDSO seeking measures for the announcement of results and also correction in the mark sheets of the students.

A release said that the 1st semester and 2nd semester results for the year 2020-21 of Hassan Government College for Women coming under the University of Mysore had not been announced. The governing body of the college introduced the subject of physical education in the sixth semester although it was to be introduced in the first semester.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 159 students were penalised and allowed to write the examination. The results of the examination were published and the subject of physical education which was to be mentioned in the first semester was mentioned in the 6th semester. This created problems for the students since the GPA grade was not published in the first semester and consequently the result of the second semester was also not published. The delay in the announcement of results had posed difficulty for the students in taking admission for the PG courses and therefore the students staged a demonstration seeking results.

As a result, registrar Prof. Mahadevan, who had apparently promised to look into the issue on Thursday following the protest and after receiving the memorandum, took steps and the results were announced on Friday. “We consider it a victory for the students’ movement,” said Subhash, district president, AIDSO, Mysuru.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.