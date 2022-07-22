B S Yediyurappa gives up Shikaripura constituency to son Vijayendra

Former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa told presspersons today that his son Vijayendra will contest from Shikaripura constituency. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 22, 2022 15:29 IST

The former chief minister said he would not be contesting from his constituency Shikaripura in the next elections and sought people’s support for his son

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said his son B.Y. Vijayendra will contest from Shikaripura Assembly constituency in the next elections. He also sought the support of the constituency’s people in his son’s favour.

Addressing a gathering at Anjanapura in Shikaripur taluk on Friday, Mr. Yediyurappa said he would not be contesting from Shikaripur. Instead, his son Vijayendra would contest. “I appeal you to extend your support to him as you have supported me all these years. I pray that you to elect him with a margin of more than one lakh votes,” he said. Mr. Yediyurappa also said the BJP would come back to power in the next elections.

Later, speaking to presspersons, Mr. Vijayendra, who is also state vice president of the BJP, said he would go by the decision of his father and the party. Responding to speculations that Yediyurappa would retire from politics, Vijayendra said his father’s dictionary did not include the word ‘retirement’. “He will travel and strengthen the party,” he added.