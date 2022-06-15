B.S. Patil sworn in as Karnataka Lokayukta

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administers the oath of office of Lokayukta to Justice Bhimanagouda Sanganagouda Patil at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan, Bengaluru on June 15, 2022. At right is Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

June 15, 2022 11:03 IST

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to Justice Patil at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan, Bengaluru