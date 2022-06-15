Karnataka

B S Patil sworn in as Karnataka Lokayukta

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administers the oath of office of Lokayukta to Justice Bhimanagouda Sanganagouda Patil at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan, Bengaluru on June 15, 2022. At right is Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Former Karnataka High Court judge  Bhimanagouda Sanganagouda Patil was sworn in as the Lokayukta of Karnataka on June 15.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to Justice Patil at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan, Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, ministers in the State Government and legislators attended the programme, and greeted Justice Patil.

Justice Patil, who served as the Upalokayukta of Karnataka, was elevated to the post of Lokayukta on June 14.

The post of the head of the anti-corruption ombudsman in Karnataka was vacant after the end of the tenure of Justice P. Vishwanath Shetty in January 2022, who served in the post for five years.


