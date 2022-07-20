‘B’ report is a cover up: DKS

Reacting to former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa being given a clean chit in the abetment to the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has said that it was an attempt to “cover up” corruption and misdeeds.

“The government had decided on giving a clean chit even before the probe. The then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had declared him innocent. So there is no surprise in this,” he said. He pointed out that the deceased contractor’s wife had recently written to the Governor expressing concern over the cover up effort.

“Despite such acquittals, people of this State know that this is a ‘40% commission’ government,” said Mr. Shivakumar.