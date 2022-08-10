Karnataka

B. Muthuraman is first chairman of board of governors of UVCE

Staff Reporter Bengaluru August 10, 2022 21:19 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 21:19 IST

B. Muthuraman, former chairman of Tata International and Tata Steels, has been appointed as the first chairperson of the board of governors of the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE).

On the recommendation of the State government, the Governor of Karnataka has appointed Mr. Muthuraman as the chairperson for a period of four years.

After the trifurcation of Bangalore University, the State government decided to develop UVCE, which was under Bangalore University as an autonomous institution like the IITs. The government brought the University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering Act, 2021 into force from March 25, 2022, on the basis of which the government has constituted the board of governors.

