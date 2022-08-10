B. Muthuraman is first chairman of board of governors of UVCE
B. Muthuraman, former chairman of Tata International and Tata Steels, has been appointed as the first chairperson of the board of governors of the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE).
On the recommendation of the State government, the Governor of Karnataka has appointed Mr. Muthuraman as the chairperson for a period of four years.
After the trifurcation of Bangalore University, the State government decided to develop UVCE, which was under Bangalore University as an autonomous institution like the IITs. The government brought the University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering Act, 2021 into force from March 25, 2022, on the basis of which the government has constituted the board of governors.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.