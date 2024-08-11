GIFT a SubscriptionGift
B. Jeyamohan awarded inaugural Book Brahma Sahitya Puraskara 

Published - August 11, 2024 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Hindustani vocalist Pandit M. Venkatesh Kumar performing at Book Brahma Literature Festival in Bengaluru.

Hindustani vocalist Pandit M. Venkatesh Kumar performing at Book Brahma Literature Festival in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

Actor Prakash Raj performing at Book Brahma Literature Festival in Bengaluru.

Actor Prakash Raj performing at Book Brahma Literature Festival in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

Film director Girish Kasaravalli and Sumana Kittur at Book Brahma Literature Festival in Bengaluru.

Film director Girish Kasaravalli and Sumana Kittur at Book Brahma Literature Festival in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

Tamil and Malayalam writer B. Jeyamohan was awarded the inaugural Book Brahma Sahitya Puraskara - 2024, as the three-day Book Brahma Literature Festival drew to a close in the city on Sunday. The award is given to an Indian language writer and carries a purse of ₹2 lakh. 

“A writer who writes in both Tamil and Malayalam, he is acclaimed for authoring Venmurasu, the world’s longest novel, which offers a reinterpretation of the Mahabharata. Beyond his novels, Jeyamohan is recognised as a distinguished short-story writer and critic,” Book Brahma, a Kannada literature and book catalogue portal, said in its statement. 

The third and the concluding day of the literature festival, that brought together writers of all south Indian languages, had multilingual actor Prakash Raj perform poetry from multiple languages in a session titled: “Diverse Languages, Same Feeling”. He demonstrated how emotions transcend linguistic boundaries.

Noted Hindustani classical vocalist Pt. Venkatesh Kumar also performed at the event. 

Karnataka / Bangalore / books and literature / authors and poets / award-winning books / award and prize / Tamil / Malayalam / Tamil literature / Malayalam literature / poetry / Hindustani Classical

