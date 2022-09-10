B. Gangadhara Murthy passes away

Staff Reporter Bengaluru
September 10, 2022 22:56 IST

Writer, thinker, and leader of Dalit movement B. Gangadhara Murthy, 77, passed away on Saturday, following a massive heart attack.

Prof. Murthy, a native of Holenarsipur in Hassan district, retired as English professor from National College in Gouribidanur. He was associated with progressive movements in the State, including Bandaya Sahitya movement, Dalit movement, and rationalists’ movement for the last four decades. He worked as editor-in-chief of Karnataka Jnana Vigyan Samiti teachers’ monthly for over a decade.

An important work of Prof. Murthy was designing the monument at Vidurashwatha, the place of flag satyagraha massacre in 1938, during the height of freedom movement. He had uniquely designed the memorial complex at Vidurashwatha, known as Jallianwala Bagh of Karnataka. He created a picture gallery and a theme library depicting India’s freedom struggle in all its hues. He had in recent times resisted efforts by Hindutva groups to change the character of the monument.

Another memorable work of his was the construction of the ‘Samanatha Soudha’ in memory of B.R. Ambedkar next to the new tahsildar’s office in Gauribidanur. He has also authored several books.

His body will be kept for public viewing at his residence in Gouribidanur, Chikkaballapura district, on Sunday till afternoon. After that, as per wishes, the body will be donated to a medical college hospital in Bengaluru, family sources said.

