Azim Premji University to host workshop on translations in Belagavi tomorrow

Azim Premji University will host a seminar and workshop on free digital translations repository at Sangolli Rayanna College in Belagavi on Thursday.

The university will, in collaboration with Rani Channamma University, organise a one-day seminar and workshop on Access to Quality Academic Resources in Indian Languages - Challenges and Opportunities.

This is aimed at building awareness about Anuvada Sampada, the university’s free open access digital repository of academic resources translated from English to Indian languages.

The event, the first edition in a series, to be held in Belagavi on Thursday, is also aimed at encouraging the use of quality academic resources.

The day-long event intends to familiarise key stakeholders in education on the range of resources available on the Anuvada Sampada platform and enable them to mine, use and reuse these material.

The programme includes a panel discussion on Contemporary Insights on Developing and Using Academic Resources for Higher Education, followed by a workshop for about 300 teachers, teacher educators, students and research scholars.

Panelists will share insights on various disciplines, including science, mathematics, humanities and social sciences, to help participants identify material relevant to their professional development and classroom application.

Vice Chancellor of Rani Channamma University, Belagavi, C.M. Thyagaraja will inaugurate the event.

Principal, Sangolli Rayanna First Grade Constituent College, Belagavi, M.G. Hegde will preside over the inaugural ceremony. Details can be had from Rashmi Prabhakar on Ph: 9481934254, said a release.