Azim Premji University will host Sahitya Sahavasa in Dharwad on Sunday. This is the first programme in a series of events the university plans to hold to celebrate the cultural milieu of the State, its literary icons and Kannada language.

According to a release issued by the university, the Dharwad event, conceived around U.R. Ananthamurthy’s lectures on poet laureate Da. Ra. Bendre and Kannada Language, will launch a series of talks delivered by the Jnanpith award winner (originally telecast on DD) on YouTube with English subtitles to make it accessible for language enthusiasts globally.

In the event to be held at Alur Venkatarao Bhavan in Dharwad starting 10.30 a.m., Director of Bendre Research Centre in Hubballi K.S. Sharma will launch the video talks in the presence of the family members of Bendre and Ananthamurthy.

Noted novelist and playwright Vivek Shanbhag will preside over the inaugural ceremony.

The day-long programme will feature panel discussions involving eminent litterateurs, recitation of Bendre’s poems, an exhibition of portraits/artworks of renowned writers and anecdotes about Bendre from his close associates.

Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, has taken several Kannada initiatives, including Kathavana, an annual children’s literary festival, the online translations repository Anuvada Sampada and programmes such as Noorakke Nooru Karnataka on Radio Azim Premji University.

The university intends to contribute more to Karnataka’s cultural landscape under Sahitya Sahavasa, the release said.