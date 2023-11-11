Azim Premji University student falls to death on Sarjapur campus

November 11, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - Bengaluru

A 21-year-old student of Azim Premji University died on Friday after he fell from the 15th floor of a building inside the varsity’s Sarjapur campus in Bengaluru Rural.

The room of the student, identified as Ashwin Nambiyar, was located on the 15th floor. The Sarjapur police, who have registered an FIR, are investigating the case.

Bengaluru Rural SP, Mallikarjun Baldandi, talking to The Hindu, said Nambiyar, who hails from Hyderabad, died after falling from the 15th floor through a window. The police are now probing to determine whether this incident occurred accidentally or was a case of suicide. The incident happened between 10 a.m. and 10.30 a.m., he informed. After the incident, the university cancelled all the classes for the day.

A statement from APU said, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of a student on the university campus. Our hearts go out to his family and friends who knew and loved him. We are doing everything possible to support his immediate family at this of grief. We request that we respect the family’s privacy during this time.”

(Those who are in distress or have suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani ph: 104 for help)