HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Azim Premji University student falls to death on Sarjapur campus

November 11, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old student of Azim Premji University died on Friday after he fell from the 15th floor of a building inside the varsity’s Sarjapur campus in Bengaluru Rural.

The room of the student, identified as Ashwin Nambiyar, was located on the 15th floor. The Sarjapur police, who have registered an FIR, are investigating the case.

Bengaluru Rural SP, Mallikarjun Baldandi, talking to The Hindu, said Nambiyar, who hails from Hyderabad, died after falling from the 15th floor through a window. The police are now probing to determine whether this incident occurred accidentally or was a case of suicide. The incident happened between 10 a.m. and 10.30 a.m., he informed. After the incident, the university cancelled all the classes for the day.

A statement from APU said, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of a student on the university campus. Our hearts go out to his family and friends who knew and loved him. We are doing everything possible to support his immediate family at this of grief. We request that we respect the family’s privacy during this time.”

(Those who are in distress or have suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani ph: 104 for help)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.