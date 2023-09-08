ADVERTISEMENT

Azim Premji, son Rishad meet CM, Dy.CM

September 08, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Azim Premji and his son Rishad Premji of WIPRO met Chief Siddaramaiah today.

Founder-chairman of Wipro Limited Azim Premji and his son Rishad Premji made a courtesy call on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar on Friday.

“It was courtesy a call, but we took this as an opportunity and requested CSR funds for education sector and other programmes,’‘ Higher Education Minister M.C Sudhakar, who was part of the meeting, told The Hindu. “We briefed Mr. Premji about the government’s initiatives for higher and primary education and employment generation.” The Minister added that Mr. Premji made no immediate promise regarding the CSR funds.

Meanwhile, the father-son duo also had a discussion with the Deputy Chief Minister and are believed to have shared their inputs on Mr. Shivakumar’s Brand Bengaluru iniative.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US