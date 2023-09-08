Azim Premji, son Rishad meet CM, Dy.CM

September 08, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Founder-chairman of Wipro Limited Azim Premji and his son Rishad Premji made a courtesy call on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday.

“It was courtesy a call, but we took this as an opportunity and requested CSR funds for education sector and other programmes,’‘ Higher Education Minister M.C Sudhakar, who was part of the meeting, told The Hindu. “We briefed Mr. Premji about the government’s initiatives for higher and primary education and employment generation.” The Minister added that Mr. Premji made no immediate promise regarding the CSR funds.

Meanwhile, the father-son duo also had a discussion with the Deputy Chief Minister and are believed to have shared their inputs on Mr. Shivakumar’s Brand Bengaluru iniative.