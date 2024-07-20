The Azim Premji Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) to support the nutritional enrichment of the Karnataka government’s mid-day meal programme in government and aided schools for three years, on July 20.

With an integration of the foundation’s programme with the regular mid-day meal programme, eggs will be provided on all six days of the week in schools, which is expected to benefit around 55.26 lakh students from classes 1 to 10 across Karnataka.

At present, the State Government provides eggs on two days of the week to students. After this MoU, students will get six eggs on all days of the week.

Alternative nutritional supplements, such as banana and groundnut chikki, will be offered to those who do not consume eggs.

The foundation expects to incur a cost of around ₹1,500 crore over the three-year period.

Good health necessary for quality education

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that quality food is important for mental health and good education.

“I have seen children suffering from malnutrition. They come to school without breakfast and stay in school post-noon without lunch. So, we started giving eggs with food twice a week. Now, Azim Premji Foundation has joined hands with the government to provide eggs to children for an additional four days a week, and provide nutritious food,” he said.

“Providing eggs every day to children will improve their physical health. Good health is important for quality education. Knowledge develops only when health is good,” he added.

“Our wish is to create opportunities for better education even for the children of the poor and weaker sections. Therefore, apart from providing uniforms, shoes, socks, we are opening more residential schools,” the Chief Minister said.

Azim H. Premji, Chairman of Azim Premji Foundation and founder chairperson of Wipro Limited, said, “We know how important nutrition is for the overall development of the child. So, we are working with the State Government to help improve the nutrition in the mid-day meal.”

