Azad’s exit will strengthen communal forces: Kharge

‘He has run away at a crucial time’

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed regret over veteran leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad quitting the Congress and said this would help communal forces gain strength.

Mr. Kharge accused Mr. Azad of “running away” at a crucial time when the party was fighting the ideology of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and criticised him for being “disloyal” to the party that kept him in power for four decades.

Mr. Kharge also questioned the timing of Mr. Azad’s resignation when party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is set to launch the Bharat Jodo Yatra next month for uniting the people of the country. Mr. Azad’s resignation would weaken the fight against the communal forces, Mr. Kharge said at a press release.

‘Zero without Congress’

In Bengaluru, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said Mr. Azad had betrayed the “mother Congress” and condemned his statements criticising the functioning of the members of the Gandhi family, including Mr. Gandhi.

“Mr. Azad is zero without the Congress,” the State Congress chief said. “Mrs. (Sonia) Gandhi had given you (Mr. Azad) everything available in the Congress. What more position is left to give you for your experience?” Mr. Shivakumar asked.

“Mr. Azad was the only leader in the party who enjoyed all positions and powers. He was the Youth Congress president, general secretary, MP, Leader of the Opposition, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, and Union Minister,” he said.