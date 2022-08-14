Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav celebrated in Yadgir and Raichur

Thousands of people took out a march with 1000-feet long national flag in Raichur city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

As part of Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav celebration, around four thousand people took out a march with the 1000-feet long national flag from Karnataka Sangha to the Dr. Ambedkar circle in Raichur city on Sunday and shouted pro-India slogans.

People from different organisations, especially students participated in the march and slogans favoring the national heroes who fought for Indian independence.

The participants poured the varieties of flowers on the national flag which was held by the people from both sides. The onlookers also took part in the procession and joined the group of people.

“It is a proud moment for anyone to hold the national flag and shout slogans remembering the freedom struggle and appreciate the national heroes,” they said.

Har Ghar Tiranga

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign people hoisted the nation flags at their houses, business establishments and also caught the flag on the vehicles including motorcycles in Yadgir and Raichur. Education institutions also hoisted the tricolor and showed patriotism.

“We are celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of our independence. This is the moment which will remain in the hearts of every Indian and I am proud to be Indian,” Mallikarjun Alias Sangliyan, an auto driver in Yadgir city, said.