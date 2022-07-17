Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’: Slew of events to be held by Mysuru Railway Division

Haveri station, Tipu Express to be part of the event

Haveri station, Tipu Express to be part of the event

The Mysuru Division of the South Western Railways will celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ from July 18 to 23 with a slew of events to mark 75 years of Indian independence.

This is part of the nation-wide celebrations being held by all the railway divisions as per the directive of the Government of India and accordingly, the Ministry of Railways has identified 75 Railway stations associated with India’s freedom struggle and 27 trains for being spotlighted as part of ‘’Azadi ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations,’’ according to a release.

In the Mysuru Railway Division, Shree Mailara Mahadevappa Haveri station finds place in the list of railway stations while Tipu express has been nominated in the category of trains for being spotlighted.

The Haveri railway station is named after the freedom fighter Shree Mailara Mahadevappa who was hailed as ‘Karnataka’s Bhagat Singh’ for his revolutionary acts against British Rule in Karnataka. He was the only representative from the then Mysore State who took part in the Dandi March and walked with Mahatma Gandhi. He was jailed for six months and upon his return, he along with his revolutionary friends, in a daring act, attacked Byadgi railway station near Haveri, the release added.

Tipu Express was nominated as it is named after Tipu Sultan who is known as the Tiger of Mysore and fought four wars against the British and was killed on May 4, 1799 during the Fourth Anglo-Mysore war.

At Haveri, there will be events throughout the week involving all stakeholders, schools, colleges, and residential colonies in the jurisdiction of the Haveri railway station from July 18 to 23. This includes lighting up and decoration of Shree Mahadevappa Mailara Haveri Station for the entire week, placing digital screen and holding a photo exhibition with historic contents; video film, patriotic songs, street plays in local language with focus on freedom struggle which will be held daily from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The family members of local freedom fighters will also be invited to share their story on the last day of the week.

The Tipu Express is planned to be flagged off by a local freedom fighter or family member of a prominent freedom fighter on a day during the iconic week celebration, according to Dr. Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.