Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav rally: Minister drives tractor in Kalaburagi

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani drove tractor during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav rally in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani inaugurated Arivina Mane building at Kalyana Karnataka Human Resources, Agriculture and Cultural Association office in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The development works in Kalyana Karnataka region are gaining momentum, and it is no longer a backward region, said Medium and large Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the ‘Arivina Mane’ building in the Kalyana Karnataka Human Resources, Agriculture, and Cultural Association Office premises on Sunday. It was constructed at a sum of ₹2.55 crore.

Opposing the appointment of outsiders to the top posts at the factories established in the district by the industrialists from across the country, Mr. Nirani said that the factory managements prefer localities only for group D posts. There are 20 cement factories in the district, and these factories should help youths by opening doors for job opportunities.

The district has abundant infrastructure facilities, natural resources, and skilled manpower, which can be utilized to bring overall development in the region. Though a huge amount was spent on the irrigation projects, water has not been reaching the fields yet.

Basavaraj Patil Sedam, Chairman of the Kalyana Karnataka Human Resources, Agriculture and Cultural Association and Dattatreya Patil Revoor, Chairman of KKRDB also spoke on the occasion.

Later, Mr. Nirani also participated in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav rally, took the driver’s seat and drove a tractor.