Azaan on DC office premises: Shivamogga Police inquire youth

Following BJP legislator K. S. Eshwarappa’s recent statement on Azaan, a few Muslim organisations had staged a protest at the DC’s office on March 17

March 19, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
At a meeting in Dakshina Kannada, former minister K.S. Eshwarappa had raised objections to the use of loudspeakers for Azaan, triggering protests.

At a meeting in Dakshina Kannada, former minister K.S. Eshwarappa had raised objections to the use of loudspeakers for Azaan, triggering protests. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga Police have interrogated the youth, who called himself Azaan on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga during a protest on March 17.

Raising objections to former minister and BJP legislator K. S. Eshwarappa’s recent statement on Azaan, a few Muslim organisations staged a protest in front of the DC’s office on March 17. Amidst protest, a youth called Azaan (Muslim call for prayer) offered his prayers. The video clip of his act has gone viral on social media. 

Shivamogga SP G. K. Mithun Kumar, in a communiqué to the media, said the police did summon the youth and inquire about the incident. He had been warned not to commit such acts in the future. The police were also looking at the antecedents of people who gathered for the protest, and further legal action would be taken based on the information collected, he said.

At a meeting in Dakshina Kannada, Mr. Eshwarappa had raised objections to the use of loudspeakers for Azaan. His statement had triggered protests.

