‘Ayushmathi Clinics’ open in Mysuru

March 27, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MYSURU:

After ‘Namma Clinics’, ‘Ayushmathi Clinics’ for the healthcare of women were launched at 10 urban PHCs in Mysuru district on Monday.

Deputy Mayor Roopa inaugurated one such clinic at Jockey Quarters’ Urban PHC on Chamundi Hill Temple Road in the presence of Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, District Health Officer K.H. Prasad and officials from the department.

The ‘Ayushmathi Clinic’ is entirely for women and consultation is offered to them by specialists in gynaecology and obstetrics, ENT, paediatrics, orthopedics, psychiatry, dermatology and others. The services and consultation besides lab services are free.

One specialist would be available at one particular clinic and services of all the specialists would be available at the clinic during the week. The details of the availability of the specialists have been displayed at the clinics which operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The specialists have been taken on contract basis to ensure that their services were available to the patients on all days. Health check-up and lab investigations are done on all days for women.

As many as 95 such clinics were launched virtually in the State by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

