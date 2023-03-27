ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ayushmathi Clinics’ open in Mysuru

March 27, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MYSURU:

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Deputy Mayor Roopa, DHO K.H. Prasad and others after the launch of Ayushmathi Clinic at Urban PHC on Chamundi Hill Temple Road in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

After ‘Namma Clinics’, ‘Ayushmathi Clinics’ for the healthcare of women were launched at 10 urban PHCs in Mysuru district on Monday.

Deputy Mayor Roopa inaugurated one such clinic at Jockey Quarters’ Urban PHC on Chamundi Hill Temple Road in the presence of Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, District Health Officer K.H. Prasad and officials from the department.

The ‘Ayushmathi Clinic’ is entirely for women and consultation is offered to them by specialists in gynaecology and obstetrics, ENT, paediatrics, orthopedics, psychiatry, dermatology and others. The services and consultation besides lab services are free.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

One specialist would be available at one particular clinic and services of all the specialists would be available at the clinic during the week. The details of the availability of the specialists have been displayed at the clinics which operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The specialists have been taken on contract basis to ensure that their services were available to the patients on all days. Health check-up and lab investigations are done on all days for women.

As many as 95 such clinics were launched virtually in the State by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

`

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US