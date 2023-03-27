HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Ayushmathi Clinics’ open in Mysuru

March 27, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MYSURU:

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Deputy Mayor Roopa, DHO K.H. Prasad and others after the launch of Ayushmathi Clinic at Urban PHC on Chamundi Hill Temple Road in Mysuru on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Deputy Mayor Roopa, DHO K.H. Prasad and others after the launch of Ayushmathi Clinic at Urban PHC on Chamundi Hill Temple Road in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

After ‘Namma Clinics’, ‘Ayushmathi Clinics’ for the healthcare of women were launched at 10 urban PHCs in Mysuru district on Monday.

Deputy Mayor Roopa inaugurated one such clinic at Jockey Quarters’ Urban PHC on Chamundi Hill Temple Road in the presence of Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, District Health Officer K.H. Prasad and officials from the department.

The ‘Ayushmathi Clinic’ is entirely for women and consultation is offered to them by specialists in gynaecology and obstetrics, ENT, paediatrics, orthopedics, psychiatry, dermatology and others. The services and consultation besides lab services are free.

One specialist would be available at one particular clinic and services of all the specialists would be available at the clinic during the week. The details of the availability of the specialists have been displayed at the clinics which operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The specialists have been taken on contract basis to ensure that their services were available to the patients on all days. Health check-up and lab investigations are done on all days for women.

As many as 95 such clinics were launched virtually in the State by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

`

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.