Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: Karnataka tops in registration of health professionals

November 26, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka has ranked number one in the registration of health professionals and is in the second position in the registration of health facilities in the entire country under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

ADVERTISEMENT

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said that the State holds the first position with 28,643 doctors and nurses registered in the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR). Under the Health Facility Registry (HFR), a total of 27,244 facilities have been registered, the second highest in the country, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With 4.58 lakh personal health records of patients in Karnataka linked to Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts, the State is in the second position in this category too, the Minister added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / health

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US