  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: Karnataka tops in registration of health professionals

November 26, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka has ranked number one in the registration of health professionals and is in the second position in the registration of health facilities in the entire country under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said that the State holds the first position with 28,643 doctors and nurses registered in the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR). Under the Health Facility Registry (HFR), a total of 27,244 facilities have been registered, the second highest in the country, he said.

With 4.58 lakh personal health records of patients in Karnataka linked to Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts, the State is in the second position in this category too, the Minister added.

Related Topics

Karnataka / health

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.