Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: Dharwad district hospital tops the country in linking highest number of health records in one year

September 27, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Even as Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) completes two years of its existence, the Dharwad District Hospital in Karnataka, has been recognised as the facility for linking the highest number of health records of patients to their Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHAs) in the country in the last one year (from October 2022 to September 2023).

Karnataka, which has so far linked personal health records of over 91.87 lakh patients with their ABHAs, has so far created 2.52 crore ABHAs. With this, Karnataka is now in the seventh position in terms of ABHAs created in the country. Of the total 45.96 crore ABHAs created in the country, Uttar Pradesh is the highest contributor with 4.83 crore as of Wednesday.

The State also continues to top the country with 46,917 verified health facilities registered in its Health Facility Registry (HFR). Likewise, with 40,374 verified healthcare professionals in its Health Professionals Registry (HPR), the State is in the second position after Uttar Pradesh that has 42,829 verified health professionals in its HPR, according to the ABDM dashboard launched by the National Health Authority (NHA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Scan and Share

Karnataka is also in the second position in the country in the ‘Scan and Share’ category, wherein a QR code-based Fast Track Queue System for patient registration is being followed. This facility, which is being used in 241 hospitals - including 27 private facilities across the State - has so far benefitted nearly 18 lakh patients coming to the Out Patient Department (OPD) to share their demographic and personal details with the hospital just by scanning the code. This has helped reduce long queues. Of the total 92.23 lakh tokens issued in the country, Uttar Pradesh is the highest contributor with 34.4 lakh. Karnataka follows with 17.66 lakh tokens issued.

Although the system was first introduced in C.V. Raman General hospital in the State, K.C. General hospital is now topping the list for issuing the highest number of tokens (93,377) so far. In November last year, C.V. Raman General hospital was the second government hospital in India, after the Centre-run Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) in Delhi to introduce the system.

While Jayanagar General hospital follows K.C. General with 88,777 tokens issued under the ‘Scan and Share’ facility, C.V. Raman is in the third position with 74,762 tokens issued to date.

Ayushman Utkrishtata

In recognition of its performance, Karnataka ABDM has bagged “Ayushman Utkrishtata” awards presented during the two-day Arogya Manthan in New Delhi on September 25. State Health Commissioner Randeep, who is also the State Mission Director for ABDM, said the awards celebrate excellence in healthcare and Karnataka’s achievements in two significant categories. “This reflects the State’s unwavering commitment to improving healthcare accessibility and quality,” he said.

“With an early bird advantage and digitally prepared healthcare system, the State is well poised to implement ABDM effectively. The e- Hospital Health Management Information System (HMIS) is now available across 417 facilities. We are urging all hospitals and medical professionals to register under HFR and HPR during empanelment/licensing for Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME), State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) and AB-PMJAY-ArK,” the Commissioner added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.