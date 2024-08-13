Ayushman Bharat - Arogya Karnataka: Health Department working on proposal to do away with referral system for certain tertiary care procedures

To improve services under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Arogya Karnataka (AB-PMJAY-ArK) health scheme, the State Health Department is toying with the idea of doing away with the referral system for certain high-end tertiary care procedures.

As of now, the scheme covers 1,650 procedures — 294 simple secondary, 251 complex secondary, 934 tertiary care procedures and 171 emergency procedures. While the simple secondary procedures are completely handled at the government hospital level, for all other procedures patients need to be referred by a government hospital to a private facility. This, according to patients, is causing a lot of inconvenience.

Being implemented in an ‘Assurance Mode’ by Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST), the State’s nodal health agency, the scheme offers cashless treatment up to ₹5 lakh a year per family.

Review meeting

At a review meeting held on Tuesday, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao instructed officials to study the feasibility of doing away with the referral system for some high-end tertiary care procedures that cannot be done in government hospitals.

“We are discussing if patients can be allowed to directly go to a private hospital (without the mandatory referral) for high-end procedures that can anyway not be done in government hospitals. Also, for such procedures, if patients have to be referred from rural areas to cities such as Bengaluru or Mysuru, it would be better if they are allowed to directly go to any empanelled private hospital of their choice. I have asked the official to prepare a list of such tertiary-care procedures that cannot be done in our hospitals,” Mr. Rao told The Hindu after the meeting.

Pointing out that discussions are on to improve the existing services under the scheme, the Minister said: “We are also planning to add a few more procedures under the scheme and improve the referral system.”

Arogya Karnataka, which was rolled out in March 2018 in the State, was co-branded with Ayushman Bharat on October 30 in the same year after the State signed a memorandum of understanding with the Centre.