Karnataka

AYUSH officer shows a rare sense of duty

In a rare display of sense of duty, District AYUSH Officer Sangamesh Kalahal worked till midnight on May 31, the last working day of his service.

The staff and officers of health-related departments have been engaged in tireless discharge of duties in the wake of COVID-19 epidemic for last about three months. Interestingly, the norms allow for handing over charge to the succeeding officer in case an outgoing officer’s last day of service falls on the public holiday.

Notwithstanding this norm, Dr. Kalahal preferred discharging his duties during these times of crisis till late in the night and handed over charge to the new officer Meenakshi Avalur Shantanna at midnight on May 31. This display of commitment towards duties has come in for praise.

Dr. Kalahal said that the government norms have it that a day starts from midnight. Employees are given specific schedule of work to ensure their physical and mental well-being, though wages are paid for full 24 hours. However, government employees should be ready to work extra hours at the cost of their personal comfort during times of crisis. Moreover, discharging duties during a time of crisis is a rare opportunity to stand up for a public cause, he said.

Dr. Kalahal was given a farewell by the department staff here on Monday.

