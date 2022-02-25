AYUSH officer caught red-handed

District AYUSH Officer R.G. Metri who is said to have demanded ₹20,000 bribe from Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) to start a clinic has been caught by the sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) red-handed.

According to ACB officials, Mr. Metri demanded the bribe money from Harishchandra Narayanpur of Annigeri to allow him to start his clinic.

They said that Mr. Metri had received the first instalment of ₹10,000 on Monday and on Thursday, the ACB officials caught him red-handed while he was receiving the balance amount near Aditya Arcade Go Gas Station in Dharwad.

The raid was carried out by a team led by ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahanteshwar Jiddi and Inspector Ali Sheikh.

The ACB has taken up further investigation in the case.