Ayush Minister thanks State govt. for Yoga Day success

Sarbananda Sonowal also lauds Modi’s role

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal has thanked the State government for proactively acting and supporting every step and attempt to make this year’s Yoga Day a tremendous success.

As many as 200 specially-abled children, 100 orphaned children, 15 transgenders, HIV positive people and ASHA workers also joined the mass yoga demonstration at the palace, a note from the Ministry said.

The Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pivotal role in promoting yoga globally. The 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY2022) was led by the Prime Minister along with 15,000 yoga enthusiasts at the palace.

He said yoga has brought the world together, reshaping the global values, and is bringing different healthcare systems closer. This beautiful movement of humanity towards a healthier and happier tomorrow was only made possible due to the vision and enabling role played by the Prime Minister in popularising and institutionalising it at the global stage, he added.