Ayurveda Day to be celebrated in Madikeri

The Kodagu district administration, Zilla Panchayat and Department of AYUSH will jointly celebrate International Ayurveda Day on October 23 in Madikeri. A blood donation camp and a general health check up camp will also be held to mark the occasion. ADVERTISEMENT

