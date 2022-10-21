Karnataka

Ayurveda Day to be celebrated in Madikeri

The Kodagu district administration, Zilla Panchayat and Department of AYUSH will jointly celebrate International Ayurveda Day on October 23 in Madikeri. A blood donation camp and a general health check up camp will also be held to mark the occasion.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 21, 2022 8:10:42 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/ayurveda-day-to-be-celebrated-in-madikeri/article66041192.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY