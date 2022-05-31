Ayurveda College building restoration can be a model: Yaduveer

His stand gains significance since he opposes demolition of heritage structures

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family, on Tuesday went around the Government Ayurveda Medical College, one of the oldest structures of the city, on Sayyaji Rao Road, which is undergoing renovation.

The visit gained significance since Mr Wadiyar had favored conservation of heritage structures like Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building instead of their demolition. Also, the city’s heritage hospital buildings such as K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital too will soon undergo restoration with the government announcing a sum of ₹89 crore for their restoration ahead of the centenary celebrations of the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI).

Speaking to reporters after his visit, Mr. Wadiyar expressed happiness over the way the restoration of the Ayurveda college building had been carried out. “I was told that around 80 per cent of the renovation work is done and I am sure it can serve as a model for the restoration of other heritage buildings in Mysuru, including Devaraja Market and Lansdowne building,” he said.

He, however, said the norms for the conservation of heritage structures need to be eased. The tender process that is being followed for such works can be altered. Easing the norms can help bring back the old charm of the city’s other heritage buildings.

“It appeared as though I visited a museum when I went around the restored Ayurveda College building,” Mr. Wadiyar felt.

In April this year, Mr. Wadiyar had taken to the streets in support of conservation of Devaraja Market in Mysuru. After Mr. Wadiyar’s opposition to the demolition, efforts were made to reach out to the Wadiyar family to explain to them on the issue over the market. The MCC Commissioner and other experts were told to take members of the Wadiyar family into confidence with regard to projects related to Mysuru, particularly the heritage structures built during the Wadiyar rule.

After the district heritage committee gave its opinion that the heritage market built more than 125 years ago during the rule of the Wadiyars had to be demolished, heritage activists and tenants of Devaraja Market expressed their opposition to the demolition. Mr. Yaduveer, who favoured conservation of the heritage building, said the market can be restored to its original charm besides calling for revamping the heritage committee. He had wondered if the palace, which was also over 100 years old, would be demolished.

Many elected representatives and councillors of the MCC are in favour of demolishing the heritage market.