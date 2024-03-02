Ayub Khan takes charge as KEA chairman

March 02, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MYSURU

Former councillor of Mysore City Corporation Ayub Khan on Saturday assumed charge as the chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) here.

Former Minister and Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait, MLA K. Harish Gowda, MLC Manje Gowda, and others greeted Mr. Khan on his appointment.

Mr. Khan has been with the Congress for many years, getting elected from the party to the MCC from a municipal ward in Narasimharaja constituency which is represented by Tanveer Sait, senior Congress leader.

The past chairmen of KEA had spoken about making the Karnataka Exhibition Authority a 365-day venue for expos, events, activities, and so on for generating revenue and also to turn the place into a tourist attraction since it gets busy only during Dasara every year. It has to be seen how Mr. Khan will take the idea forward.