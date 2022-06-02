‘Ayodhyaa Kaanda’ to be staged on June 5
‘Ayodhyaa Kaanda’, a Kannada musical play based on Valmiki’s Ramayana, will be staged at Ganabharathi in Kuvempunagar in Mysuru on June 5, Sunday.
The play written and directed by theatre personality Prasanna will be staged every Sunday at 7 p.m. starting June 5, said a statement issued by the organisers.
The music for the play is composed by Anush Shetty, costume by Nandini K.R. and make-up by B.M. Ramachandra. Senior artiste from Rangayana Prashanth Hiremath, NSD graduate Padmashri C..R. and others will be featured on the stage.
