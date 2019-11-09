Ayodhya verdict: Karnataka leaders call for closure and peace

Leaders from across the political spectrum in Karnataka welcomed the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict, terming it as closure to the long-pending dispute on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

Soon after the judgment, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa welcomed the order and appealed to people to accept it “wholeheartedly”. He took to Twitter and appealed to people not to react emotionally. He stated: “the order is not a victory for any party nor defeat to any of the parties involved.”

Building two structures

Minister for Large- and Medium-scale Industries Jagadish Shettar said it is a “victory for the nation” and that “there is need now for Hindus and Muslims to unitedly initiate the process of building Ram temple on one side and mosque on the other side”.

Calling it “victory of Indianness”, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel said it was not time for victory celebration but to embrace it.

Speaking in Mangaluru, former Prime Minister and JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda called the Supreme Court order a “balanced decision”. The Union Government should consider providing compensation to the minority community for ‘kar sevakas’ demolishing the mosque in 1992, he added.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, while emphasising the need to respect the decision, added: “Let us all strive to build the lives of farmers along with Ram temple.”

State Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao said the apex court ruling upheld the secular credentials of the country and it was delivered keeping in mind all sections of Indian society. “This is not the victory of any one organisation or association. It’s victory for the country,” Mr. Rao said. Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah welcomed the verdict and said that it had drawn the curtains on the old dispute. “Our party honours and welcomes the verdict,” he said, appealing to all to maintain peace and harmony.

Former Minister Tanveer Sait, while stating that the verdict of the highest judicial body should be honoured, said: “No group had the title of the disputed site, and now since the judgment is pronounced, it could be reviewed.”

Social Democratic Party of India Karnataka State president Elyas Muhammad Thumbe said the verdict was “unsatisfactory”.

Baig’s offer

Disqualified MLA R. Roshan Baig, who was expelled from the Congress, said that he would volunteer for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He told reporters that while Hindus build the temple, Muslims should volunteer. In turn, Muslims would ask Hindus to join to build the mosque on the land alloted.