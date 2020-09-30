Ayodhya verdict has made me happy: CM

30 September 2020 22:15 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa hailed the verdict of the special CBI court that acquitted BJP veteran leader L.K. Advani and others charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy leading to the demolition of the Babri mosque in 1992.

Calling the verdict as a “victory of the truth”, Mr. Yediyurappa said: “I too was part of this movement and the verdict has made me personally happy.” Referring to Mr. Advani as “a great man”, Mr. Yediyurappa said the judgment was a result of his struggle. “No one can forget the speech Mr. Advani made then.”

Deputy Chief Ministers Laxman Savadi, C.N. Ashwath Narayan and many Ministers congratulated the 32 people who were acquitted.

Speaking in Shivamogga, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa said the judgment was an inspiration to take up struggles concerning other places of faith like Mathura. “This is a happy day for all nationalists of the country, who wanted a Ram temple at Ayodhya. This is an inspiration to all fighting in the interest of our places of faith,” he said.