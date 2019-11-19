Karnataka

Ayodhya verdict: Baig opposes Muslim board’s decision to file review plea

Senior politician R. Roshan Baig one of the disqualified MLAs who has been left stranded after the BJP blocked his entry into the party has opposed the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board’s (AIMPLB) decision to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case.

“While all of us have welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict, which is a closure to the long-pending dispute on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, it is unfair to file a review petition now,” he told The Hindu.

“I appeal to the AIMPLB to close the chapter and pave the way for peaceful coexistence and equal opportunities,” he said. Soon after the verdict on November 8, Mr. Baig had said he would volunteer for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. “You (Hindus) build the Ram temple. We will also volunteer. Please take us along. We will also ask you to join us to build the mosque on the land given to us. Together we can build the mosque and temple,” he had said.

Nov 19, 2019

