Ayodhya temple inauguration: Over 1 lakh laddus to be distributed in Mysuru

January 21, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

More than 1 lakh laddus prepared by devotees will be distributed in the city on Monday to mark the inauguration of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

The laddus – 1.08 lakh in all – have been prepared by the members of the Jain community and other devotees.

All temples across the city will have special pujas and rites to mark the Ayodhya temple inauguration and the distribution of laddus will be held between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Other programmes include inauguration of drawing and painting a giant image of Rama measuring 80ft x 100ft at Sougandhika Park, opposite Jayamma Govindegowda Kalyana Mantapa in Kuvempunagar.

Temples across the city will perform Ramataraka homa, yajna, chanting of Vishnu Sahasranama, Lalitha Sahasranama, recital of Hanmuan Chalisa etc. In addition, arrangements have been made at various temples to view the live proceedings on LED screen or TV sets at many temples in the city.

