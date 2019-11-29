Ayodhya site should have been voluntarily handed over to Hindus: K.K. Muhammed

Archaeologist K.K. Muhammed, one among the archaeologists involved in the excavation of the site of Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi, on Friday said it was advisable for Muslims to voluntarily hand over the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and the Idgah at Mathura, Lord Krishna’s birthplace, to the Hindus. They missed such an opportunity in Ayodhya, he said.

In dialogue with Harsha Bhat at Mangaluru Lit Fest on “Excavating Truth”, Mr. Muhammad said while these structures were mere mosques for Muslims, they were of places of high reverence for the Hindus, just as Mecca-Madina for Muslims.

Mr. Muhammed, who retired as a regional director of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), said ASI excavations at Ayodhya revealed just one truth that a temple existed beneath the mosque. When he went to the media with this truth that was uncharacteristic for a government servant, he bore in mind he had double the responsibility to speak only the truth.

He said, “We must strive for united India rather than fight about it.” Recalling his Madrasa schooling, Mr. Muhammed said he could develop open-mindedness following Islamic teacher Abubaker exposing them to the Ramayana and the Mahabharatha.

Course on Indian art, culture

Stressing the need for capsuled course on Indian art, culture, architecture, painting as part of the education system, Mr. Muhammed said a system without these characteristics would not help youth relate to their own culture. He noted Rama and Krishna are heroes in Indonesia, an Islamic country, while Shohrab and Rustum, non-Muslims, are heroes in the Persian region and added Indian Muslims should also have adopted similar practice for greater assimilation.

While Semitic religions, Islam, Christianity and Judaism compel followers to believe in one God, Hinduism does not compel anyone to worship one particular God or follow one particular practice, Mr. Muhammed noted. If secularism is alive in India even after the formation of Pakistan as a Muslim country, it is because of Hinduism, he said.

Case of Taj Mahal

Mr. Muhammed, however, dismissed claims that the Taj Mahal at Agra too was a 12th century Shiva Temple and said archaeological evolution disproves the claims. The two-dome style of construction came to India with Mughals after 1526, he said.

He had high hopes of Indian culture and heritage being given importance in education and government policies when the BJP came to power; “I am disappointed after six years,” Mr. Muhammed said adding the government has failed to market heritage tourism too.