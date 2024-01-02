GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration: Mysuru sculptor’s family excited, await official announcement

Arun Yogiraj is one of the three sculptors who had been assigned the task of chiselling the idol for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya; people visit the sculptor’s residence to congratulate the family following media reports on the selection of the idol sculpted by Yogiraj for the installation in Ram Temple   

January 02, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The family members of sculptor Arun Yogiraj at his workshop near Sanskrit Pathashala Circle in Mysuru on Tuesday, January 2.

The family members of sculptor Arun Yogiraj at his workshop near Sanskrit Pathashala Circle in Mysuru on Tuesday, January 2. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

There has been a steady stream of visitors to the residence of sculptor Arun Yogiraj in Mysuru since Tuesday morning (January 2) to congratulate his family members on the reports in a section of media that the idol of Lord Rama sculpted by Mr. Yogiraj has been reportedly selected for the installation at the temple in Ayodhya which is readying for the inauguration on January 22.

Though an official announcement on the idol from the temple trust is awaited, people in Mysuru have expressed delight and hoped that the idol chiselled by Arun Yogiraj, whose works are well-known and received national recognition, was selected for the installation at the temple.

Not many were aware here that Mr. Yogiraj is one of the three sculptors who had been assigned the task of sculpting the idol for the Ayodhya temple.

While thanking the visitors for their joy, the family members expressed happiness about the appreciation Mr. Yogiraj received for his work.

Mr. Yogiraj is presently camping in Ayodhya where he carved the idol.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, through a social media post on Monday, stated that the idol sculpted by Mr. Yogiraj has been chosen for installation at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He even stated in his post that it would not be wrong to say that it was a service from Karnataka, the land of Hanuma, to Sri Rama.

Karnataka sculptor Yogiraj Arun’s mother expresses her happiness on the selection of idols carved by her son for installation in Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, on Tuesday.

Karnataka sculptor Yogiraj Arun’s mother expresses her happiness on the selection of idols carved by her son for installation in Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Mr. Yogiraj’s mother Saraswathi told The Hindu that a lot of people are visiting us to congratulate the family based on the media reports on the choice of the idol sculpted by her son for the installation at the Ayodhya temple. “We feel honoured. However, my son told me that an official announcement on the idol is awaited. I spoke to my son who is camping in Ayodhya. We are proud of Arun’s work,” she said.

She added, “Me and my family pray that the idol sculpted by Arun gets selected for the installation at the temple.”

Mr. Yogiraj is one of the three sculptors who have chiselled the idols and one of them will be installed at the temple. A formal announcement on this is being awaited. “My son and two other sculptors have sculpted the idols. One of them will be chosen for the installation. I pray and hope that the idol sculpted by my son was chosen,” the sculptor’s mother said.

An MBA from the University of Mysore, Mr. Yogiraj quit his job in a private company to continue the family tradition of sculpting. Mr. Yogiraj had sculpted the statue of Adi Shankaracharya which has been installed at Kedarnath. He also sculpted the idol of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose which has been installed in New Delhi.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.