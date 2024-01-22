Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration celebrated in Belagavi

January 22, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Belagavi

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other organisations celebrated the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir across the region on Monday.

In Belagavi, members of various organisations began chanting Hanuman Chalisa and other verses. Special pujas were organised in various temples.

Most streets in the old city have been decorated in saffron banners, buntings, flags and posters. Women have executed colourful Rangoli designs in front of their houses and in front of temples.

A Shobha Yatra was organised for women devotees. It started from Samarth Mandir, Budhwar Peth, Tilakwadi in the morning. Devotees wearing orange or yellow saris joined it and chanted Ram Raksha Mantra.

They reached the Ram Mandir in Ramdev Galli on two-wheelers, chanting Jai Shri Ram. They collectively chanted Ram Raksha Mantra and Hanuman Chalisa at the Ram Temple.

Artist Ajith Aurwadkar painted a Rangoli of infant Ram going to the temple in Ayodhya. The 3 ft by 6 ft Rangoli took him a total 54 hours to be completed, over five days. It is open for all to see in the Jyoti Photo Studio in Wadgaon.

A Vijayapura-based artist Basavaraj Hadapad painted a 6 ft by 4 ft portrait of Kodanda Rama on a drawing sheet. He has painted portraits of important personalities and monuments in the past.