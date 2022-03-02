Kalaburagi artist for Jordan

Kalaburagi-based artist Mohammed Ayazuddin Patel will participate in a three-day International Art Festival titled Colours of the World organised in collaboration with Amman Greater Municipality and SMD Foundation at Ras Al Ain Art Gallery, Amman in Jordan.

The festival will be inaugurated under the patronage of Anwar Halim, Ambassador of India in Oman, on Saturday.

Artists from the U.S., Jordan, Canada, Taiwan, India and other countries are taking part in the art festival.

Mr. Patel will display his digital painting works based on Indian culture.